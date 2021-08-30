InventHelp Inventor Develops Support Frame For Sand Bags (MTN-3599)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Filling sandbags has always been a time and labor-intensive task, especially since it requires two people working together," said an inventor from Brooklyn, N.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Filling sandbags has always been a time and labor-intensive task, especially since it requires two people working together," said an inventor from Brooklyn, N.Y. This invention speeds up the process and enables one person to get the job done unassisted.

He developed SAND BAGGER to simplify the process of filling sandbags. As such, it enables one person to fill the bags unassisted. Thus, it saves time and energy and improves productivity for workers. Lightweight, compact and portable, this practical sandbag support unit is also durable and easy to use. In addition, users will appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-MTN-3599, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

