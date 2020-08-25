InventHelp Inventor Develops Stud Finder To Increase Accuracy And Efficiency (CCP-1505)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an electrician and I needed a more efficient way to locate studs while working," said an inventor, from Aurora, Ill.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an electrician and I needed a more efficient way to locate studs while working," said an inventor, from Aurora, Ill., "so I invented the B1 STUD FINDER."

The patent-pending invention provides an accurate way to find studs and identify and label subsequent stud locations. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional stud finders. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could improve job quality. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for trades people, construction workers, maintenance personnel and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to repeatedly reposition a stud finder."

