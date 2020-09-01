PITTSBURGH, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to buy a make-up organizer for a friend who has a monthly beauty box subscription which has left her bathroom counters and bedroom dressers filled," said an inventor from Wasilla, Alaska.

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to buy a make-up organizer for a friend who has a monthly beauty box subscription which has left her bathroom counters and bedroom dressers filled," said an inventor from Wasilla, Alaska. "This inspired me to develop an easily accessible means to house the items so that they are not forgotten."

She developed the CUSTOM WALL MAKE-UP ORGANIZER that houses numerous items in a practical, clutter-free and effective fashion. This invention provides neat and organized storage of cosmetics that could prevent damage and breakage of stored items. Additionally, it would allow the user to quickly and easily locate a desired cosmetic. This invention could save users time, space and money.

The original design was submitted to the national sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-OTW-460, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-streamlined-beauty-organizer-otw-460-301120200.html

SOURCE InventHelp