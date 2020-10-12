InventHelp Inventor Develops Storage Accessory For Electronic Devices (OCC-1528)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you tired or upset about trying to find the right charger in a drawer full of tangled wires and wall-cube transformers? Are you mad at the kids because they keep taking your spare cell phone charger and not...

The CORNER HANGOUT allows users to recharge multiple electronic devices at a time and is designed to fit securely in any corner. This unit allows every family member to have a special place for their e-devices and power tools. This unit becomes a sturdy, space saving shelf to store any electronic device while they are being charged. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OCC-1528, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

