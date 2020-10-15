PITTSBURGH, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My father and I work in construction and grew tired of our truck being covered in mud at dirty job sites," said an inventor from Dahlonega, Georgia.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My father and I work in construction and grew tired of our truck being covered in mud at dirty job sites," said an inventor from Dahlonega, Georgia. "This inspired us to develop a means to wash off various items after work, before entering the vehicle."

He developed the CACTUS to provide a pressurized water supply for use outside a parked vehicle. This invention features a user-friendly design to keep the interior carpeting neat and clean. Additionally, it would be readily accessible for frequent use.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ALL-1948, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-stay-clean-washer-all-1948-301150059.html

SOURCE InventHelp