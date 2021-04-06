InventHelp Inventor Develops Stabilizer/Identifier For Drinks (SLT-157)

PITTSBURGH, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and secure holder to ensure that your drink stands upright," said an inventor, from Modesto, Calif.

PITTSBURGH, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and secure holder to ensure that your drink stands upright," said an inventor, from Modesto, Calif., "so I invented THE UPHOLDER. My design enables you to put your drink down anywhere."

The patented invention provides a wider base for holding a drink container. In doing so, it increases stability and it helps to prevent spills and messes. It also can be used to distinguish or identify an individual's drink container. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype/inventory is available.

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SLT-157, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

