InventHelp Inventor Develops Speed Control Product For Construction Zones (PIT-1167)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a portable way to control the speed of cars traveling around construction zones," said an inventor, from Pittsburgh, Pa., "so I invented the PORT-A-BUMP. My design provides added peace of mind and safety for workers and it ensures that drivers decelerate and travel at lower speeds."

The invention provides an effective way to force motorists to slow down at construction zones. In doing so, it prevents motorists from speeding through an area. As a result, it enhances safety and it helps to prevent workers from being struck or injured. The invention features a portable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for municipalities, utility companies and road construction companies. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PIT-1167, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

