PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to be able to keep my wigs out so that I could see them and style them as needed," said inventor from Orlando, Fla.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to be able to keep my wigs out so that I could see them and style them as needed," said inventor from Orlando, Fla. "This invention could utilize a small amount of space but be convenient for those that wear wigs."

The patent-pending SPACE SAVER WIG STAND fulfills the need to store and display wigs in a unique way. It could also help consumers maintain the look and integrity of wigs for a longer period of time.

The inventor described her invention inspiration. "I have no room to display my wigs, so I thought of this storage device that would help me keep my wigs out without them becoming damaged."

The original design was submitted to the Orlando sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ORD-2838, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-space-saving-wig-accessory-ord-2838-301149247.html

SOURCE InventHelp