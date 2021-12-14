PITTSBURGH, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "When moving, I needed space for my handbags in various small apartments," said an inventor from Marrero, La.

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "When moving, I needed space for my handbags in various small apartments," said an inventor from Marrero, La. "This inspired me to develop a storage unit that could employ vacant areas that had previously been wasted to conveniently house these accessories."

She developed the HONEY BAGGERS as a practical, convenient and easy to use means to store purses in a way to prevent damage. This invention could extend the life of purses to save consumers money. Additionally, it can free up valuable shelf space in closets.

The original design was submitted to the New Orleans sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NWO-393, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-space-saving-storage-nwo-393-301441640.html

SOURCE InventHelp