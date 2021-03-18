PITTSBURGH, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a quick and easy way to remove large amounts of snow from a parked car," said an inventor, from Thornhill, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the AUTO CLEAN.

PITTSBURGH, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a quick and easy way to remove large amounts of snow from a parked car," said an inventor, from Thornhill, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the AUTO CLEAN. My design reduces the physical strain and exposure to freezing temperatures associated with traditional snow removal methods."

The invention provides an improved way to remove ice and snow from a parked vehicle. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually scrape and brush ice and snow. As a result, it saves time and effort and it enhances comfort and safety. The invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TRO-361, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-snow-removal-device-for-vehicles-tro-361-301247038.html

SOURCE InventHelp