InventHelp Inventor Develops Smoking Accessory To Reduce Odors (CBA-3773)

PITTSBURGH, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way for smokers to smoke at home or in other indoor locations without releasing odors and offending other people," said an inventor, from Bennettsville, S.C., "so I invented the No No Smoke 816. My design helps to show courtesy and concern for non-smokers in the room."

The invention reduces the amount of secondhand smoke exhaled by a smoker. It also helps to prevent odors and irritation. As a result, it enhances comfort and it could provide a safer and healthier environment. The invention features a compact design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who smoke. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CBA-3773, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

