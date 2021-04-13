InventHelp Inventor Develops Smart Cooking (CCP-1649)

PITTSBURGH, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "When microwaving food, I followed the package directions, however, the food would be under cooked, overcooked, rubbery or burnt," said an inventor from Villa Park, Ill.

PITTSBURGH, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "When microwaving food, I followed the package directions, however, the food would be under cooked, overcooked, rubbery or burnt," said an inventor from Villa Park, Ill. "This led me to conceive of an improved microwave that would eliminate the guess work associated with heating items in the appliance."

She developed the patent-pending SMART MICROWAVE to provide state-of-the-art consumer microwave cooking experiences employing smart technology with a high level of automation. This invention would feature QR code scanning and mobile app operating features to optimize the microwave cooking experience. Its technology driven advantages may result in more appetizing food.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CCP-1649, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

