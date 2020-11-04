PITTSBURGH, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a faster way to cook or boil using a slow cooker," said an inventor, from Jonestown, Pa.

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a faster way to cook or boil using a slow cooker," said an inventor, from Jonestown, Pa., "so I invented the HOT TOP. My design provides a decorative accessory to help hold heat in during the cooking process."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to retain heat inside a slow cooker. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to covering a slow cooker with a dish towel or hot pad. As a result, it could help to reduce cooking times and it also ensures that a utensil is readily accessible when needed. The invention features a practical and decorative design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LCC-5070, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-slow-cooker-accessory-to-retain-heat-lcc-5070-301164801.html

SOURCE InventHelp