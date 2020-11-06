InventHelp Inventor Develops Simple Way To Match Eyewear To Various Outfits (FGC-152)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "When you purchase prescription glasses you have to wear the same pair every day for two years," said an inventor, from Massillon, Ohio.

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "When you purchase prescription glasses you have to wear the same pair every day for two years," said an inventor, from Massillon, Ohio. "I wanted to create a simple way to change things up and match my glasses with different outfits, so I invented the M M O (MATCH MY OUTFIT). My design offers a stylish option for prescription glasses wearers."

The invention provides an effective way to coordinate prescription eyewear with any outfit. In doing so, it offers a unique alternative to traditional eyeglasses. As a result, it could enhance style. The invention features a fashionable and versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who wear prescription glasses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Cleveland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FGC-152, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

