PITTSBURGH, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of matching socks and having to replace the ones that get lost in the laundry," said an inventor, from Gibsonton, Fla.

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of matching socks and having to replace the ones that get lost in the laundry," said an inventor, from Gibsonton, Fla. "I thought there could be a simple way to keep socks together, so I invented the LOCK-A-SOCK. My design saves time and it eliminates hassles when doing laundry."

The invention provides an effective way to keep a pair of socks together during the laundering process. In doing so, it prevents socks from being lost or misplaced. It also saves time and effort when matching socks. The invention features a practical and user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TPA-3018, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-simple-way-to-keep-socks-together-tpa-3018-301209887.html

SOURCE InventHelp