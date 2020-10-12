InventHelp Inventor Develops Signaling Device For Hailing A Taxi/Rideshare/Emergency Vehicle (AUP-1125)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was almost killed while trying to hail a taxicabs in New York City and China," said an inventor, from San Antonio, Texas.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was almost killed while trying to hail a taxicabs in New York City and China," said an inventor, from San Antonio, Texas. "I thought there could be a safer way to hail a ride while also preventing personal injury and death so I created my Invention "THE CAB HAILER"!

The invention provides a safe and effective way to signal for a taxicab or rideshare vehicle from the sidewalk safely. In doing so, it ensures that the driver can easily see you even in low lighting conditions. As a result, it could help to prevent accidents or personal assaults and it provides added protection and peace of mind for loved ones. The invention features a portable and compact design with 3-way charging that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for travelers and individuals who frequently hail taxicabs, rideshare vehicles or emergency service vehicles. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and it can also be utilized by individuals who want to enhance safety while walking alone.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AUP-1125, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

