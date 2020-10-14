InventHelp Inventor Develops Short-Stack Paper Towels (CNC-570)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since paper towels come in handy for big jobs and small jobs, alike, an inventor from Hendersonville, N.C., came up with a way to use only as much product as the job required. Thanks to his creativity, there is now a sheet size tailored to the job at hand.

He developed a prototype for SMART CHOICE HALF ROLLS & 3/4 ROLLS (PAPER TOWEL) to generate less waste for landfills while cutting costs in half. As such, this novel, practical and space-saving option is versatile for use as napkins as well as paper towels. At the same time, it fits on a regular size paper towel holder for easy access and storage. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the patent-pending idea. "While on a mission trip, I noticed we were quickly depleting our supply of paper towels and decided to cut them in half to make them last and reduce waste," he said.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

