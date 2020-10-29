PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "The hooks on my punching bag failed and I wanted to create a simple way to continue boxing without having to purchase a replacement bag," said an inventor, from Rialto, Calif.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "The hooks on my punching bag failed and I wanted to create a simple way to continue boxing without having to purchase a replacement bag," said an inventor, from Rialto, Calif., "so I invented the PUNCHING BAG SLING W/ COVER. My design protects a new punching bag against damage and it enhances the appearance and prolongs the use of an old bag."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective set of accessories for use with a heavy punching bag. In doing so, it enables a bag to be hung despite ripped or torn ring tabs. It also could help to conceal wear and tear on the exterior of the bag and it could extend the life of a punching bag. The invention features a practical and protective design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for boxers, martial arts enthusiasts, gyms, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-RVS-134, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-set-of-protective-accessories-for-punching-bags-rvs-134-301158659.html

SOURCE InventHelp