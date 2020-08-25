InventHelp Inventor Develops Self-Propelled Wagon (PIT-1080)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Even those people who enjoy spending time gardening and landscaping will admit the physical demands of those projects can take a toll.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Even those people who enjoy spending time gardening and landscaping will admit the physical demands of those projects can take a toll. Fortunately, an inventor from Pittsburgh, Pa., has thought of a way to lighten the load.

She developed patent-pending PETITO GATO to provide an automated means of moving heavy loads. As such it helps with light landscaping and gardening projects while reducing the chances of back and muscle strain and pain from physical exertion. As a result, it improves confidence and develops independence and self- reliance. Besides saving time and energy, this practical tool is durable and easy to operate. In addition, users will appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is as well.

The inventor's personal need inspired the idea. "Since I am a single female and not strong enough to lift heavy objects repeatedly," she said, "I needed something like this to help."

