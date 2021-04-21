InventHelp Inventor Develops Security Device For Gas Stoves (LAX-1259)

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I own a rooming house and I wanted to create a safe way to prevent clients from tampering with the stove knobs or leaving the gas on," said an inventor, from Los Angeles, Calif.

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I own a rooming house and I wanted to create a safe way to prevent clients from tampering with the stove knobs or leaving the gas on," said an inventor, from Los Angeles, Calif., "so I invented the STOVE LOCK. My secure design can be adapted for use on most gas-powered stoves."

The invention provides an effective way to secure the knobs of a gas-powered stove. In doing so, it prevents gas leaks and other knob tampering. As a result, it enhances safety and security and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households and commercial kitchens. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LAX-1259, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

