InventHelp Inventor Develops Security Device For Delivered Packages (POO-549)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a secure device to prevent thieves from stealing packages delivered outside of homes," said an inventor, from Camas, Wash., "so I invented the G BOX."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to protect packages delivered outside a home or business. In doing so, it prevents the packages from being stolen or damaged. As a result, it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a secure design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design ensures that your delivered packages are safe and protected."

