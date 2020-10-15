InventHelp Inventor Develops Security Device For Delivered Packages (FLA-3333)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device to prevent thieves from stealing delivered packages," said an inventor, from W. Palm Beach, Fla., "so I invented the KA-HOME. My design protects packages and it provides added security for a home or business."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to protect a delivered package outside a home or business. In doing so, it could help to prevent the delivered package from being stolen. As a result, it enhances security and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a secure design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

