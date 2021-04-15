InventHelp Inventor Develops Secure Prescription Medication Dispenser (CNC-651)

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Working in funeral home services for years, I have seen too many deaths attributed to drug abuse," said an inventor from Landis, N.

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Working in funeral home services for years, I have seen too many deaths attributed to drug abuse," said an inventor from Landis, N.C. "Concerned about the frequency of such tragedies, I designed this tool as a preventive measure."

He developed RX GUARD to ensure that prescription medication is administered safely only to the intended patient. As such, it provides accurate dosage measurements and time schedules. Thus, it prevents accidental overdoses and saves lives lost through improper medication administration. At the same time, it prevents theft of medication after the recipient's death. It also reduces plastic waste by eliminating the need for conventional pill bottles. In addition, users will appreciate how safe, convenient, effective and easy to use it is.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CNC-651, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

