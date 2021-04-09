PITTSBURGH, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and easy way for elderly or disabled individuals to get mail to and from the mailbox without assistance," said an inventor, from Milton, Fla.

PITTSBURGH, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and easy way for elderly or disabled individuals to get mail to and from the mailbox without assistance," said an inventor, from Milton, Fla., "so I invented the EXPRESS MAIL SERVICE. My design helps to prevent mail from being dropped, damaged or stolen between the mailbox and house."

The invention provides an improved alert and monitoring system for mail deliveries. It also eliminates the need to walk to the mailbox. As a result, it increases security and convenience and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households and commercial establishments. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-MTK-142, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-secure-mailbox-system-for-households--businesses-mtk-142-301261511.html

SOURCE InventHelp