InventHelp Inventor Develops Secure Mail Receptacle (CCT-4444)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "After seeing many stories on the news about packages that were lost or stolen, I was concerned." an inventor from Cincinnati, Ohio said. "I thought a secure receptacle would solve that problem."

He developed THE K A A S BAG to keep parcels received from package delivery services secure. As such, it prevents theft or weather-related damage. Thus, it affords peace of mind and saves the time, effort and expense related to missing packages. What's more, this durable, practical container is easy to use and remains securely in place when recipient's door is shut and locked. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CCT-4444, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp