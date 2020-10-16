InventHelp Inventor Develops Screw For Optimal Holding And To Reduce Striping (LAX-1203)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I kept stripping the heads on screws and thought there could be a better design to prevent this from happening," said an inventor, from Simi Valley, Calif.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I kept stripping the heads on screws and thought there could be a better design to prevent this from happening," said an inventor, from Simi Valley, Calif., "so I invented THE DEEP GROOVE SCREW. My design provides a stronger and better screw for the construction industry and it eliminates the need for additional procedures such as countersinking."

The patented invention provides an improved hardware screw fastener with a non-striping head and deep-threaded shaft. In doing so, it increases holding power and penetration and it prevents striping or breakage. As a result, it increases efficiency and convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, construction workers, carpenters, do-it-yourselfers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LAX-1203, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

