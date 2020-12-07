InventHelp Inventor Develops Scale Prevention System For Potable Water Systems (AUP-1254)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved way to reduce hard water build up and scale," said an inventor, from San Antonio, Texas, "so I invented the HYDRO-LYTE.

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved way to reduce hard water build up and scale," said an inventor, from San Antonio, Texas, "so I invented the HYDRO-LYTE. My design provides an alternative to using a water softener and it could help to extend the life expectancy of a water heater, other appliances and pipes. It also enables you to use less soap when washing clothes and dishes and it lessens scale buildup in showers and toilets."

The patent-pending invention provides a scale prevention system for residential potable water systems. In doing so, it helps to prevent the formation of scale in pipes and water heaters. As a result, it reduces maintenance and it helps to maintain the full flow capacity of the system. The invention is easy to apply and use and it can be adapted for use in most residential and light commercial potable water supply applications. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AUP-1254, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

