InventHelp Inventor Develops Sanitary Neck Duster For Barbers (AVZ-1927)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a hairstylist and I wanted to create an improved brush for dusting hair debris from a client's face and neck," said an inventor, from Lynchburg, Va., "so I invented the SANIBRUSH. My disposable barber neck duster is revolutionary and unique and it truly ensures that a clean and sanitary brush is used every time."

The invention provides a more sanitary way to remove hair trimmings from a client's face, neck and shoulders. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional neck dusters and brushes. As a result, it increases sanitary conditions, may prevent exposures to germs and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a simple design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for salons and barbershops. Additionally, it is producible in design variations. More over, SANIBRUSH would comply with all fifty states' sanitary law requirements.

