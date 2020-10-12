InventHelp Inventor Develops Sanitary & Strain-Free Device For Collecting Pet Waste (OCC-1351)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have a bad back and hip and needed an easier way to pick up after my dog," said an inventor, from Cypress, Calif.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have a bad back and hip and needed an easier way to pick up after my dog," said an inventor, from Cypress, Calif., "so I invented the SANI-POOP SCOOPER. My design offers a simple and strain-free device for collecting dog waste and can help prevent the spread of germs."

The invention provides an effective way to collect and dispose of pet waste. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional methods. As a result, it eliminates the need to bend or touch pet waste and it enhances comfort and sanitation. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OCC-1351, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

