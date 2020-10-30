InventHelp Inventor Develops Sand Wedge With Redesigned Club Head (NMJ-540)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a novice golfer, I always had trouble controlling the ball when hitting from a sand trap with a conventional sand wedge," said an inventor from Dickson, Tenn.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a novice golfer, I always had trouble controlling the ball when hitting from a sand trap with a conventional sand wedge," said an inventor from Dickson, Tenn. "Therefore, I redesigned the wedge to adapt to that particular terrain."

He developed a prototype for the patent-pending SAND-WICH to reduce the amount of sand lifted when a golfer hits a ball from a sand trap. As such, it provides better control of the ball for improved swing accuracy and overall performance. At the same time, it lowers the amount of resistance encountered when swinging, which enables the golfer to increase ball speed and distance. In addition, it is convenient, effective, easy to use and affordably priced.

The original design was submitted to the Nashville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NMJ-540, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

