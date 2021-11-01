PITTSBURGH, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "The realization of the amount of children that are missing inspired me with this invention," said an inventor from Tennille, Ga.

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "The realization of the amount of children that are missing inspired me with this invention," said an inventor from Tennille, Ga. "Due to sex trafficking rapidly rising, as a woman, mother and grandmother; I developed this device to keep individuals safe."

She developed the FINDER to help parents or other individuals to know a child's or other person's location to provide a high level of protection, enhanced safety and peace of mind. This invention may prevent a child from wandering off or being left within a vehicle. Additionally, this easy-to-use device may safeguard wearers from being abducted.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ALL-2667, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-safety-tracker-all-2667-301411674.html

SOURCE InventHelp