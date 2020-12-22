InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Spray (PHO-2761)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "While securing my young son into his car safety seat I was worried about the hot car seat straps burning his legs," said an inventor from Maricopa, Ariz.

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "While securing my young son into his car safety seat I was worried about the hot car seat straps burning his legs," said an inventor from Maricopa, Ariz. "This inspired me to develop a means to quickly cool various items such as car seats."

She developed the COOL IT which provides instant cooling to prevent painful burns. This invention could provide peace of mind and enhanced safety for a vast array of users including parents and grandparents. Additionally, it would feature a versatile design as it could be employed within vehicles, throughout homes, outdoors and in workplaces.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PHO-2761, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

