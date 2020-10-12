PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "As an electrician I was working in a steep shaft with many hanging wires and had to check which were live," said an inventor from San Antonio, Texas.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "As an electrician I was working in a steep shaft with many hanging wires and had to check which were live," said an inventor from San Antonio, Texas. "This inspired me to develop a means to easily detect electrical potentials."

He developed the patent-pending P D GLOVE to provide the wearer with enhanced safety and peace of mind by protecting him from electric shock hazards. This invention warns the wearer of the presence of electrical potential on wires, cables or other conductive objects. Additionally, it features a practical and convenient design that would be easy to use by anyone dealing with energized wires.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-AUP-1234, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-safety-live-wire-glove-aup-1234-301148358.html

SOURCE InventHelp