InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Feature For Ambulances To Increase Stability (MOA-253)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an EMT and I thought there could be a way to smooth out the ambulance ride for patients while being transported," said an inventor, from Pensacola, Fla., "so I invented the SMOOTH RIDE STABILIZER."

The invention increases stability for a patient riding in the back of an ambulance. In doing so, it could help to reduce further injuries during sudden stops or turns. As a result, it enhances safety and comfort and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for ambulance services. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides added stability in the back of the ambulance where the patient rides, which has been overlooked."

