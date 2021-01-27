InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Device For Walking Toddlers (DLL-3807)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to prevent a toddler from reaching outlets or bumping into furniture when walking around a house," said an inventor, from DeSoto, Texas, "so I invented the ZINGA.

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to prevent a toddler from reaching outlets or bumping into furniture when walking around a house," said an inventor, from DeSoto, Texas, "so I invented the ZINGA. My design keeps a toddler safe and it reduces worry for parents."

The patent-pending invention prevents a walking toddler from reaching or accessing dangerous areas of the home. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional childproofing and safety accessories. As a result, it ensures that the child is safe and occupied and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a unique and adjustable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for parents with toddlers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DLL-3807, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

