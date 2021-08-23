InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Device For Patients Under Anesthesia (ALL-1426)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a physician's assistant and I thought there should be a way to prevent a patient from involuntarily biting the laryngeal mass airway stem while under anesthesia," said an inventor, from Peachtree City, Ga.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a physician's assistant and I thought there should be a way to prevent a patient from involuntarily biting the laryngeal mass airway stem while under anesthesia," said an inventor, from Peachtree City, Ga., "so I invented the SLEEVE BITE BLOCK. My design prevents the airflow from being disrupted during surgery."

The invention provides a protective barrier between the patient's teeth and the laryngeal mass airway stem. In doing so, it prevents a patient under anesthesia from biting down on the LMA. As a result, it helps to maintain the airway and it enhances safety. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for hospitals. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ALL-1426, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

