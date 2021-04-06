PITTSBURGH, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and easy way for anyone to call 911 during an emergency situation," said an inventor, from Galloway Twp.

PITTSBURGH, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and easy way for anyone to call 911 during an emergency situation," said an inventor, from Galloway Twp., N.J., "so I invented the SAVE A LIFE. My design could provide added protection and peace of mind for users."

The invention provides an improved way to call for help in the event of an emergency. It also enables a parent or first responders to quickly locate the individual. As a result, it could save time and effort and it enhances safety. The invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for adults and children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PND-5016, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-safety-device-for-calling-911-pnd-5016-301261387.html

SOURCE InventHelp