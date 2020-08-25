InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Auto Inflate (PND-5029)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am a mechanic and desired a means to provide added safety while preventing various problems," said an inventor from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am a mechanic and desired a means to provide added safety while preventing various problems," said an inventor from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania. "This inspired me to develop a system to detect and inflate a flat or low-air tire."

He developed the AIR JACKET that features a convenient design and automatic operation to inflate a flat or low-air tire. This could provide peace of mind for motorists. The use of this invention may avoid a blowout and the resultant accident, vehicular damage and injuries. Additionally, It may eliminate being stranded along the roadside changing a flat tire.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-PND-5029, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

