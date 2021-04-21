InventHelp Inventor Develops Safe Storage Accessory (OTW-655)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "My son and I continually drop phones and other devices that easily break," said an inventor from Mt.

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "My son and I continually drop phones and other devices that easily break," said an inventor from Mt. Pleasant, Mich. "This inspired me to develop a fun, safe and convenient means to store a cell phone."

He developed the PHONE SLINGER to safely house a mobile phone upon the user's wrist or forearm to free up storage space within pockets or purses. This invention would feature a functional, entertaining, and novel design as it would eject the phone into the user's hand. Additionally, it would offer easy mobile phone retrieval as well as hands-free support.

The original design was submitted to the national sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OTW-655, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

