InventHelp Inventor Develops Safe Scope Storage (CTK-7033)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a means to store and transport rifle scopes for use during the day as well as at night," said an inventor from Whitesburg, Ky. "When I could not locate this product, I decided to invent a case that could house the scopes in a secure fashion."

He developed the patent-pending SCOPE CASE which houses two or three scopes in a safe fashion. This invention could protect the scopes against moisture as well as physical damage. Additionally, this convenient and easy to transport case would allow scopes to be swapped due to changing conditions.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CTK-7033, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

