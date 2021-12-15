InventHelp Inventor Develops Safe Lift (JMC-2361)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I find crawling beneath a vehicle to employ traditional jacks dangerous as individuals may be injured or killed," said an inventor from Corpus Christi, Texas.

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I find crawling beneath a vehicle to employ traditional jacks dangerous as individuals may be injured or killed," said an inventor from Corpus Christi, Texas. "This fear inspired me to develop a better means to lift vehicles for enhanced safety and peace of mind."

He developed the EASY LIFT SYSTEM/PACKAGE to provide a convenient built-in jack system that could simplify the tire change process while saving time and effort. This safety system could reduce unintended vehicular damage while preventing clothing from being soiled. Additionally, it would feature a reliable and weatherproof design and it could be easily installed during the vehicle manufacturing process or during vehicle upgrade.

The original design was submitted to the national sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-JMC-2361, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

