InventHelp Inventor Develops Safe And Convenient Way To Enjoy A Fire Outdoors (STU-2385)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and convenient way to enjoy a warm fire outdoors," said an inventor, from Salt Lake City, Utah, "so I invented VIC'S PORTABLE CAMPFIRE OR BONFIRE."

The invention enables the user to enjoy the warmth and ambience of a campfire. In doing so, it eliminates the need to build a fire from scratch. As a result, it saves time and effort and it prevents the mess and smell associated with burning wood. The invention features a safe, portable and environmentally-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for campers, outdoor enthusiasts, households, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to gather wood to feed the fire and it prevents the fire from going out too soon."

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-STU-2385, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

