InventHelp Inventor Develops Rim Shield (FGC-191)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "While spraying my tires the overspray came in contact with the rims which required me to clean the rims twice," said an inventor from Canton, Ohio. "This inspired me to develop a means to cover the rims when employing chemical solutions for the tires."

He developed COVER-IT to save valuable time and effort when detailing rims and tires. This lightweight, simple and easy to use product could improve tire polishing for an enhanced appearance. Additionally, it could prevent residue on rims that may attract unsightly dirt, brake dust and debris.

The original design was submitted to the Cleveland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FGC-191, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

