InventHelp Inventor Develops Remote Locator (BRK-2636)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I continually lose my television remote," said an inventor from Birmingham, Ala. "This inspired me to develop a means to locate the remote to reduce frustration while saving users time and possibly money to replace universal remotes."

The inventor developed FIND MY REMOTE which is an easy to use means to quickly and easily locate a remote control through audible and visual alerts. It could eliminate continually purchasing replacement remote controls to save consumers money. Additionally, this invention allows individuals to see the beginning of television shows such as sporting events.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BRK-2636, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

