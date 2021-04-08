PITTSBURGH, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a vehicle accessory to remind busy or distracted parents to remove their children from the car upon parking," said an inventor, from Bronx, N.

PITTSBURGH, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a vehicle accessory to remind busy or distracted parents to remove their children from the car upon parking," said an inventor, from Bronx, N.Y., "so I invented the SAFETY WHEEL. My design could help to prevent tragic accidents associated with children being left in parked cars."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective reminder for a parent to remove a child from a parked vehicle. In doing so, it prevents the child from being accidentally left behind. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind and it enhances safety. The invention features a reliable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for parents with young children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-MTN-3585, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-reminder-to-remove-children-from-parked-cars-mtn-3585-301261479.html

SOURCE InventHelp