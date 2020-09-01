InventHelp Inventor Develops Rehab Exercise Band (OTW-465)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "This device will be a solution to strengthening programs as well as time management solutions," said the inventor from Towanda, Pa.

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "This device will be a solution to strengthening programs as well as time management solutions," said the inventor from Towanda, Pa. "The device would allow the arms and shoulder to strengthen with a specific workout routine that can be done at the gym, a physical therapists office or even at home."

The P N F EXERCISE BAND features an innovative exercise band that is easy to use and helps increase the strength of the users arms and shoulders. It could also speed up the recovery process for individuals with arm injuries.

The inventor described his invention inspiration. "I am an athletic trainer and I have been working with a former football player with a strengthening program. On my way home, I thought about how I could incorporate certain exercises into his workout program When I came up with the idea, I thought about how great this device would work for rehabilitating arm injuries, and how physical therapy clinics would be able to use this device for their clients as well."

