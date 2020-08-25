InventHelp Inventor Develops Redesigned Indoor/Outdoor Swing To Enhance Comfort (BMA-5586)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create the ultimate swinging experience to enhance relaxation for the user," said an inventor, from Shirley, Mass.

The invention provides an effective way to enjoy an indoor/outdoor swing. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional swing designs. As a result, it reduces physical effort and it could enhance comfort and relaxation. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial facilities. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a convenient and comfortable environment for meditation or just hanging out."

