PITTSBURGH, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While there are a variety of percussion instruments used to achieve unique sound effects and rhythms, an inventor from Canandaigua, N.

PITTSBURGH, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While there are a variety of percussion instruments used to achieve unique sound effects and rhythms, an inventor from Canandaigua, N.Y., wanted to widen the range of percussion sounds available for the enhancement of musical pieces.

He developed SHAKER BEATER, patent-pending, to produce shaker-style sounds and rhythms on the base drum of a drum set. As such, it creates an additional layer of percussive sound to enhance the musical piece. At the same time, this lightweight, practical and user friendly drum set accessory facilitates more creative playing techniques. Drummers will also find it easy to install and remove to interchange it with the conventional beater. This unique feature is convenient, effective and affordably priced as well. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's experience as a musician inspired the idea. "As a drummer, I wanted to experiment with different sounds and increase my independence and abilities when using my feet to play the base drum on the set," he said.

The original design was submitted to the Rochester sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ROH-740, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-redesigned-base-drum-beater-for-drum-sets-roh-740-301247012.html

SOURCE InventHelp