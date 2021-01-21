InventHelp Inventor Develops Quick Stitch (SVH-241)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am employed as a hair braider and find stitching and braiding hair to be very time consuming," said an inventor from Beaufort, S.

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am employed as a hair braider and find stitching and braiding hair to be very time consuming," said an inventor from Beaufort, S.C. "This inspired me to develop a set of tools to separate hair into sections for uniform braids and a more attractive appearance."

She developed the STITCH BRAID STARTER to save valuable time, energy and money by easing the task of stitching and braiding hair. By dividing tresses into uniform sizes, this invention creates uniform braid sizes. Additionally, it simplifies the hairstyling routine while creating professional and beautiful hairstyles.

The original design was submitted to the Savannah sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

