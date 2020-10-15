InventHelp Inventor Develops Quick-Connect Battery For Vehicles (MOA-243)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easier way for anyone to install a car battery," said an inventor, from St.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easier way for anyone to install a car battery," said an inventor, from St. Stephens, Ala., "so I invented the E-Z BATTERY."

The invention provides a safe and simple way to replace an automotive battery. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional batteries with positive and negative posts. As a result, it saves time and effort and it eliminates the need for tools. The invention features an efficient design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a quick-connect battery option for the owners of cars and other vehicles that utilize batteries."

The original design was submitted to the Mobile sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-MOA-243, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

